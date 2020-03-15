NFL players vote to ratify new collective bargaining agreement – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News NFL players vote to ratify new collective bargaining agreement – Up News...

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Big changes are coming to the NFL.

NFL players approved a new collective bargaining agreement Sunday.

Between the changes, he would add a wild card team to each conference, resulting in two additional games, the NFL said. That change could already occur in the 2020 season.

The deal also includes higher wages, increased list sizes, and larger pensions.

