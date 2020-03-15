NFL players vote to approve CBA: what to know about 17-game season, extended playoffs and more

NFL players approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Sunday, and that will have a drastic impact on the regular season, the playoffs, and more in the coming seasons.

The new deal was approved by a narrow vote of 1,019-959 and will surely generate polarizing reactions for players the next day. After all, Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt and Russell Wilson were among the star players who were not in favor of the new deal.

In the end, the NFLPA approved the deal.

According to ESPN.com, player revenue share increases from 47% to 48% in 2021 and will be at least 48.5% in any season with 17 regular season games.

That 17-game schedule is among the big changes in the store for fans.

How will the NFL 17 games implement?

NFL teams have played 16 games since 1978. Since 1990 (with two exceptions), the NFL has had a 17-week schedule.

The NFL now has the option of going to 17 games, a likely scenario that will occur between 2021-23.

The quirks are that half the league will play nine home games and the other half nine road games each season. That rotation will have to be resolved, and there is a chance that the league will add a second week off. College football had two weeks for teams in 2018.

The preseason will likely shrink to three games when a 17-game schedule is implemented.

Why did players vote on more games?

The 48 1/2 percent turnout exceeded concern for the player's safety.

The closed vote is likely to be a source of controversy in the coming days.

Around 500 players didn't even vote for the new CBA smh – Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

In the end, the 17-game schedule should help the league tap into more money on TV deals with major networks over the next 10 years.

ESPN.com reports that player engagement could increase as much as 48.8 percent if the league's television revenue increases by 120 percent. With an extra game, that extra money is possible.

Especially with the new playoff format.

Is the new playoff format good?

The new CBA also expanded the playoff field from 12 to 14.

The NFL expanded the playoff field from 10 to 12 teams in 1990, and that format has worked for the most part.

The 14-team format is in effect for the 2020 season, and will add a third wild card set at each conference.

Is this beneficial? Teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers would have made it to the postseason in 2019.

It means that the wild card weekend will have two more games, one at each conference. Those six games should generate great TV ratings knowing that the NFL is a one-time elimination tournament.

It means that 8 to 10 wins should be good enough to make the playoffs depending on the numbers:

If the proposed new playoff system had been in place for the past 10 years, we would have added: • five 10-win teams

• nine teams with 9 victories

• six 8-win teams The team that helped the most (by far) would have been the Steelers, who would have made 4 more trips to the playoffs and 10/10 the past 10 years. pic.twitter.com/VYWn7xBpID – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 20, 2020

Improve the regular season on some levels. The No. 1 seed in every conference will still have a week off, and that will be a coveted spot knowing that only seven wild card teams have won the Super Bowl.

There is concern that the playoffs may be diluted, but the excitement generated with an extra playoff team will outweigh that over time, just like in 1990.

What is the new salary limit?

The salary cap increased to almost $ 200 million.

So the 2020 salary cap is 198.2 million. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Minimum wages for players were also increased across the board:

→ Salary limit: $ 198.2 million

→ Post 6/1 Dead $ Rules returned

→ The 30% contract rule is removed

→ Teams can use only one tag

→ 12-Man P Squad

($ 8.4k in 2020)

→ New Min. Wages

610 | 675 | 750 | 825 | 910 | 1050 – Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2020

The NFL maintained the franchise tag for all positions in the new union agreement. The roster size has been increased from 53 to 55, and practice squads will have more players.

How does the drug test change?

In summary, players who test positive for marijuana will not be suspended.

The NFL relaxed its drug testing policy with the new CBA. The number of players subject to testing will decrease, and the window for testing will expand. According to USA Today, the THC level required for a positive test also increases.

The agreement also increases the level of THC that qualifies as a positive test, from 35 nanograms of carboxy THC per milliliter of urine to 150, and reduces penalties, including removal of suspensions, for players who test positive.

However, a DUI will result in a three-game suspension, and performance-enhancing drugs are still subject to league punishment.

Why this works

The NFL now has 10 years of workplace peace at a time when it is the dominant sport in the United States.

Increasing revenue will strengthen the league, and a continued focus on player safety will be key in the next decade.

The deal comes at a time when the spread of the coronavirus has led to the suspension of the other major sports, and the NFL will likely delay the 2020 NFL Draft as a result.

However, with the new changes, the league is poised to have a strong season when professional sports resume.

The NFL is king, and it's set to be for another decade, too.