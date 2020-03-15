NFL players post mixed reactions after new CBA passes on close vote: & # 39; Trash, damn trash & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML3f77b32a3bd6d25bc8f18ca0559a983d11% %MINIFYHTML3f77b32a3bd6d25bc8f18ca0559a983d12%

Soccer fans, rejoice: 10 more years of NFL uninterrupted soccer await us.

%MINIFYHTML3f77b32a3bd6d25bc8f18ca0559a983d13% %MINIFYHTML3f77b32a3bd6d25bc8f18ca0559a983d14%

By a slim margin, the new NBA CBA was ratified on Sunday morning by a disparity of 1,019 to 959 (60 votes). The new CBA includes a 17-game schedule, expanded playoffs, a new revenue division, and additional player benefits for retirees.

%MINIFYHTML3f77b32a3bd6d25bc8f18ca0559a983d15% %MINIFYHTML3f77b32a3bd6d25bc8f18ca0559a983d16%

However, the voting process was controversial, with several prominent players expressing dissatisfaction with the proposed CBA in recent weeks. On Sunday, that discontent continued for some players, and not others.

Here are the latest reactions from NFL players following the results of the new CBA.

This story will be updated.

MORE: Explaining the expanded NFL playoff format

Tom brady

Allen Robinson II

Trash, damn trash – Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

I wish I could really say how I honestly feel – Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Marlon Humphrey

It is good and bad for this deal, I can see why someone would vote anyway. I just think it's amazing that the boys don't even care. – Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

J.C. Tretter