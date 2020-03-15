Home Local News NFL players narrowly approve new CBA, ensuring workplace peace until 2030

NFL players narrowly approve new CBA, ensuring workplace peace until 2030

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>NFL players narrowly approve new CBA, ensuring workplace peace until 2030
%MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d211% %MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d212%

The NFL will have labor peace until at least 2030 after the players voted 1,019-959 to approve the new collective bargaining agreement.

%MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d213%%MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d214%

The membership of nearly 2,500 players had until 9:59 p.m. Saturday to vote online for the CBA. A simple majority was required to approve or reject the agreement.

%MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d215% %MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d216%

The league still plans to start its free agent trading window on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by the start of the signing / trading period on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Because the new CBA was approved, teams can use only one tag (franchise or transition).

Some of the key components of the new CBA:

* The regular season will be extended to 17 games by 2021 at the latest. The preseason will be shortened to three games.

* The postseason will expand this year from 12 to 14 teams. Only the main seed in each conference will receive a goodbye.

* Player revenue share will increase from 47% to 48% (as of 2021) and eventually 48.8% when the 17 game season is introduced.

* Rookie minimum wages will increase by $ 100,000 this year.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©