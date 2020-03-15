NFL players narrowly approve new CBA, ensuring workplace peace until 2030

%MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d211% %MINIFYHTML4f2e9090c1b9ec70505d4b3cad28f1d212%

The NFL will have labor peace until at least 2030 after the players voted 1,019-959 to approve the new collective bargaining agreement.

The membership of nearly 2,500 players had until 9:59 p.m. Saturday to vote online for the CBA. A simple majority was required to approve or reject the agreement.

The league still plans to start its free agent trading window on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by the start of the signing / trading period on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Because the new CBA was approved, teams can use only one tag (franchise or transition).

Some of the key components of the new CBA:

* The regular season will be extended to 17 games by 2021 at the latest. The preseason will be shortened to three games.

* The postseason will expand this year from 12 to 14 teams. Only the main seed in each conference will receive a goodbye.

* Player revenue share will increase from 47% to 48% (as of 2021) and eventually 48.8% when the 17 game season is introduced.

* Rookie minimum wages will increase by $ 100,000 this year.

* Active rosters on game day will be expanded from 46 to 48 players and overall rosters will increase from 53 to 55 and practice teams from 10 to 12 players in 2020-21 and to 14 starting in 2022.

* Players can no longer be suspended for testing positive for marijuana and the trial window is now two weeks at the start of training camp instead of a four month window.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: "We are pleased that players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress in player safety and it will provide our fans with more and better football. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors and the leadership of the NFLPA, who spent nearly a year in detailed and good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive and transformative agreement.

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter: “We understand and know that the players have divided into this team, including the members of the (executive committee). In the future, it is our duty to lead, yet we can feel like individuals, bring our men together and continue to represent the interests of our entire membership. ”