NFL players approve work agreement, including 17-game season

NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, a larger roster size, and larger pensions for current and former players.

The deal, which runs through the 2030 season, was accepted by the team's 32 owners last month. The NFL Players Association membership spent the past week voting on the 439-page document after its executive board rejected it by a 6-5 vote, and player representatives voted 17-14 in favor, with one abstention.

Sources for ESPN: NFL players voted to approve the proposed CBA, giving the NFL 10 more years of working peace, players increased revenue share, former players added benefits, and regular league seasons of 17 games along with an expanded playoff field. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

However, there was clearly strong opposition from the players to this collective bargaining agreement. Many stars, such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley spoke against it. The total vote, among the nearly 2,500 union members who participated, was 1,019-959. Ratification required a simple majority (the results were announced Sunday) and there could be lasting resentment among union members, given the close vote.

"We are pleased that players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress in player safety, and provide our fans with more and better soccer "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Executive Committee of the Governing Council and the NFLPA leaders, who spent nearly a year in detailed and good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive and transformative agreement."

The NFL 2020 business season begins Wednesday with free agency and exchanges, though a delay is possible due to league travel restrictions as protection against the new coronavirus. A 17 game schedule will not happen before the 2021 season. The mechanics for an uneven number of games (neutral sites or which teams get nine games at home) will be worked out in the meantime.

The extension of the season was not a problem with the players in 2011, when the current 10-year contract was terminated after a 4 1/2 month lockout.

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith explained the details of negotiating the new deal in a lengthy tweet after the vote ended on Saturday night.

"The current proposal contains increases in almost all categories of wages, hours, working conditions and benefits for previous and current players," he said. "Like any disputed negotiations … the proposal also reflects the exchanges with the counterparty that must be carefully evaluated and evaluated throughout the entire agreement. Rest assured that I am listening, loudly and clearly, to those of you who have passionately expressed his perspective that these gains are not enough when compared, for example, with the addition of another game, that position reflects how some members have chosen to weigh which aspect of the deal is important to them.

"However, the fact remains that there are literally hundreds of problems in any collective bargaining agreement that affect thousands of circumstances and impact thousands of current and former players that we must carefully consider."

According to outgoing NFLPA President Eric Winston, the gains players made in the new deal by sharing "a larger slice of the growing pie,quot; influenced the vote.

Among those gains:

– A 47% increase in league revenue awarded to players, and that percentage depends on the length of the season.

– A reduction of the preseason, initially from four games to three. More free time during training camps.

– Improved pensions, with the incorporation of groups of previous players not included in previous agreements.

– Two more places on the list per team, from 53 to 55; That's 64 more jobs.

– Larger practice squads with fewer movement limitations for those players.

– Reduce the trial period for players who use marijuana, as well as less discipline to use it; and a reduction in fines in the field.

Adding two playoff teams was not part of the negotiation process; owners can do so without union approval. This is expected to happen this season, with only the best team in each conference receiving a wild card.

With workplace peace for the rest of the decade, the NFL will now devote itself to negotiating new deals with its broadcast partners. The results of that, including digital media, should, as Winston mentioned, substantially grow the financial pie.