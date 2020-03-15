NFL Players Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement | NFL news





The playing body voted in favor with a limited majority

NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a regular season of 17 games, higher wages, more rosters, and higher pensions for current and former players.

The deal, which runs through the 2030 season, was accepted by the team's 32 owners last month. The NFL Players Association membership spent the past week voting on the 439-page document after its executive board rejected it by a 6-5 vote, and player representatives voted 17-14 in favor, with one abstention.

However, there was clearly strong opposition from the players to this collective bargaining agreement. Many stars, such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley spoke against it. The total vote among the nearly 2,500 union members who participated was 1019-959.

Ratification required a simple majority.

The 2020 NFL business season begins March 18 with free agency and swaps. A 17 game schedule will not happen before the 2021 season. The mechanics for an uneven number of games, neutral sites or which teams get nine games at home will be worked out in the meantime.

The extension of the season was not a problem with the players in 2011, when the current 10-year contract was terminated after a four and a half month lock. But the gains they make on the new deal by sharing a bigger slice of the growing pie, according to outgoing NFLPA President Eric Winston, influenced the vote this time.

Among those gains:

A 47 percent increase in league revenue awarded to players, and that percentage depends on the length of the season.

A preseason reduction, initially from four games to three. More free time during training camps.

Updated pensions, with the incorporation of groups of previous players not included in previous agreements.

Two more places in the list per team, from 53 to 55; That's 64 more jobs.

Larger practice squads with fewer movement limitations on those players.

Reduce the trial period for players who use marijuana, in addition to less discipline to use it; and a reduction in fines in the field.

Adding two playoff teams was not part of the negotiation process; owners can do so without union approval.

This is expected to happen this season, with only the best team in each conference receiving a wild card.

With workplace peace for the rest of the decade, the NFL will now devote itself to negotiating new deals with its broadcast partners. The results of that, including digital media, should, as Winston mentioned, substantially grow the financial pie.