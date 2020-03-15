Newsom runs bars, clubs to close; Calls for Home Isolation for People Aged 65 and Over Following COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for the closure of all bars and wineries throughout the state of California and the isolation of the home of those over 65.

At a press conference, the governor also asked those with chronic illnesses to remain at home. When pressed about enforcement mechanisms, Newsom expressed confidence that the public, business and local governments would follow the directive.

Newsom also ordered that all bars, wineries, clubs and pubs be closed across the state in the meantime. and restaurants to cut their capacity in half.

The measures follow the state's efforts to prevent and reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is breaking news. More information will be added as soon as it is available.