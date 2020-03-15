Netanyahu's rival Gantz wins majority to form government | News

%MINIFYHTML657caa516b96040ab96a123d851920ad11% %MINIFYHTML657caa516b96040ab96a123d851920ad12%

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival on Sunday garnered the support of Israel's Arab coalition to form a government, which could undermine Netanyahu's plan to stay in power over a proposed unity cabinet to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

After a third inconclusive election in less than a year left Netanyahu still three seats away from forming a majority, the prime minister has asked his main rival, Benny Gantz, the former head of the Israeli army, agree on an "emergency government,quot; to combat the global pandemic.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML657caa516b96040ab96a123d851920ad13% %MINIFYHTML657caa516b96040ab96a123d851920ad14%

However, Gantz has so far been kind to the proposal, suggesting that he could still try to form a minority government of his own, eliminating Israel's oldest leader.

%MINIFYHTML657caa516b96040ab96a123d851920ad15% %MINIFYHTML657caa516b96040ab96a123d851920ad16%

Israel's president said Sunday that he decided to give Gantz the first opportunity to form a new government. President Reuven Rivlin's office announced its decision Sunday night after consulting with leaders of all parties elected to parliament.

In a meeting with Rivlin, Joint List chief Ayman Odeh said his voters had said "a resounding 'no' to a right-wing government and Benjamin Netanyahu."

The Joint List is now the third largest party in the Israeli parliament, after achieving a record shown in the March 2 elections.

Odeh called Netanyahu a "serial inciter,quot; against Israel's Arab minority. Your coalition would not join a government led by Gantz, but could provide you with enough votes to rule.

About a fifth of Israeli citizens are Palestinians by inheritance but Israelis by citizenship. But no Israeli government has included an Arab political party.

Netanyahu's Likud party denounced such plans. "While Netanyahu is handling a global and national crisis in the most responsible way, Gantz is competing to form a minority government based on supporters of terror," the party said on Twitter.

With Netanyahu facing criminal charges in three corruption cases, his trial was supposed to start on Tuesday, but was postponed until May 24 amid the health crisis, political rivals have questioned his motives for proposing a cabinet of Unit.

Gantz has said that Netanyahu did not appear to be sincere, as he had not yet dispatched a negotiating team to Gantz's Blue and White party. "When you're serious, we'll talk," wrote Gantz.

Liberman recommends Gantz

Hours after the 15 members of the Joint List of Arabs recommended Gantz, the ultra-nationalist, but secular kingmaker Avigdor Liberman Israel Beiteinu party also said on Sunday that it did the same recommendation to President Rivlin.

Gantz now has a majority of 61 out of 120 members.

Following the decision of Liberman, whose party won seven seats in the March 2 vote, Rivlin called Gantz and Netanyahu for an "urgent,quot; meeting at their Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday night, to discuss a possible emergency unity government, including Netanyahu's ruling Likud party and Gantz & # 39; s Blue and White.

The last elections on March 2 did not give a decisive majority to Neither the Netanyahu right-wing and religious party bloc, nor the center-left and Arab party bloc led by Gantz.