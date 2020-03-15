NeNe Leakes tells her fans that she's scared these days and they comfort her

NeNe Leakes has just told his fans that he is scared during this terrible coronavirus outbreak. A few days ago, the WHO declared the outbreak as a pandemic, and people began to panic.

NeNe also feels this fear that began to spread around the world in such difficult times, but her fans show her that they are still here for her and offer their full support.

Someone said "I don't know why this tickled me !!!! If they knew you really are a germaphobe,quot; in real life ", and a follower joked and said,quot; haha, Snapchat has been warning us for so long "

A commenter advised NeNe: Eso That's the best thing you can do is stay safe! Make sure to wash your hands to avoid contracting the virus that exists! I love you Nene Leakes, I wish I could meet you, and I wish I could get your autograph! You are a great inspiration for young girls and adult women! You are so awesome, amazing, beautiful, precious, pretty, beautiful and cute! ❤️ I can't wait for the next season of RHOA! ’

A follower said: ‘Do you remember the swine flu when Obama was president? Yes, this is not so bad. You're good ".

One fan wrote, "Where's our RHOA recap on your YouTube channel? Hahaha, I love getting your thoughts on the episodes 😁😁" and someone else posted this: "These girls needed a pandemic to keep them safe from you on the meeting,quot;. & # 39;

Another follower wrote, "Baby, please tell me that Ms. Rona is not stopping the filming of the meeting."

Someone else said, "I'm glad your comedy tour wasn't affected!" Next weekend "#Vegas,quot; will light up, but chances are the tour won't happen, we'll just have to wait and see.

NeNe also sent her best wishes to her fans and she sent them a message of encouragement.



