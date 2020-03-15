Nene Leakes alleges exposed matter: RHOA star involved with Maryland government worker named Rodney

Nene and Gregg

Nene and Gregg Leakes have been on the rocks since he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. There have been rumors about the couple having an open marriage and a new report seems to confirm this.

After Nene was open and honest on a podcast about the incident involving Gregg texting an ex-employee of his inappropriate, Page Six launched a presentation on the events surrounding him.

Gregg stated that he was only texting the manager for emotional support since Nene was not around; however, a message the post saw included Gregg congratulating the beauty.

Meanwhile, details about Nene having her own affair were alleged by the media.

The Glee student is rumored to be seeing a Maryland government worker named Rodney.

They spoke to multiple sources who had things to say about the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's new boyfriend.

‘She spends a lot of time in Maryland not only for this boutique, but also for her companion. She openly flaunts her relationship with him as if they were together. "

The source claimed that the man is taking her to dinner and a dance night. The two are allegedly seen for a year.

Nene has been transparent about the possibility of an open marriage with her current husband.

She explained on the Lip Service podcast: ‘If Gregg wanted to be with someone right now, he would say continue. Why should I try to stop him from doing something he wants to do? So I have to choose myself, whether I want to stay with him or not, and I will probably stay with him. I do what I want anyway … I'm in New York, he's in Georgia, so whatever he's doing, I don't need to know. "

Nene said Gregg was angry when she confronted him about the interaction between him and Juanita Marshall.


