Neha Dhupia is supported by friends in the industry amid trolling

Actress Neha Dhupia has been on the receiving end of trolls on social media last week. A video of Neha as a reality show judge reprimanding a boy, who revealed that he slapped his girlfriend who was cheating on him with five other boys was doing rounds on the internet. The actress was ruthlessly and unnecessarily controlled by netizens for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship. Neha finally broke her silence and clarified her stance in a long statement about her Instagram story. She wrote: "What the girl did is a choice she made, which is a moral choice, regardless of someone, male or female. Adultery is a moral choice and moral choices are always ambiguous."







Here is the full statement of the actress,

Several Bollywood names came to Neha's rescue and backed her statement. Sharing Neha's statement, Karan Johar wrote, "We are all with you," while actress Sonam Kapoor said, "Ugh, people are rude, I regret hatred. No one deserves it. Especially when they are right." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also stepped forward to support the actress. Sharing Neha's statement, Ayushmann wrote: "Discuss, debate. Do not spread hatred."

