NBA athletes and teams continue to pledge donations to workers | NBA News

What started as a Mark Cuban idea on Wednesday and turned into a Kevin Love gesture the day after, is now a complete move as athletes and NBA teams continue to pledge donations to workers affected by the coronavirus. .

Shortly after the NBA announced Wednesday that his season was about to be suspended, Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner, said he would work to get arena employees paid while they wait for games to return and get back to work.

A day later, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward Love announced that he would donate $ 100,000 to help the organization's arena staff and support staff.

In his announcement, he added: "I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities."

The hours since then have seen many intensify.

Also Thursday, the Cavaliers joined Love and pledged to compensate all hourly employees of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and event staff "as if every game and every event is still going on."

On Friday, Blake Griffin of the Pistons said he is donating $ 100,000 to help pay workers' wages at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Griffin tweeted to Love, "Just following suit."

Ilitch Companies announced the establishment of a $ 1 million fund to cover one month's wages "for our part-time staff for games, concerts and events that would otherwise have worked had it not been for the recent cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus crisis. "

In an effort to help those affected by the unplanned suspension of NBA play, Warriors property, players and coaches have pledged to donate $ 1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. . pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

The Golden State Warriors announced that their owners, players, and coaches will donate $ 1 million to a disaster relief fund that will help Chase Center's more than 1,000 part-time workers.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry said in a statement issued by the team: "As players, we wanted to do something, along with our property and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time."

The Mavericks released a statement saying the organization is making arrangements with the American Airlines Arena and other corporate partners "to ensure that staff at the scheduled event receive payment for the six home games that will take place during the 30-day hiatus. of the NBA. "

Affected personnel will include security, police, parking attendants, housekeeping, entertainers in the arena and guest services personnel, according to the statement.

It is bigger than basketball! And during this difficult time, I want to help people who make my life, that of my family and that of my colleagues, easier. My family and I pledge to donate $ 100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can overcome this together! 🙏🏽 – Giannis Antetokounmpo (@ Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks star and current NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged to donate $ 100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. Shortly thereafter, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted that "we follow our leader,quot; and announced that the team will match Antetokounmpo's donation.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson promised to pay the wages of all Smoothie King Center employees for next month.

"My mother has always set an example for me to be respectful of others and to be thankful for what we have. So today I pledge to cover the wages of all Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days," he said in Una Instagram post.

Phoenix Suns and Talking Stick Resort Arena announced plans on Friday to "ensure that all part-time staff and hourly workers, including employees working in customer services, dealerships, ticketing, security, parking and services of events will receive financial compensation for the remaining six scheduled home games and concerts of the Suns and shows that have been canceled in March. "

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Denver Nuggets, as well as the Los Angeles Rams, the Colorado Avalanche, the Colorado Rapids and Arsenal FC of the Premier League, promised to continue to pay their staff part-time and for hour for the next 30 days, while asking their vendors to do the same.