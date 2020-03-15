Naza Beauty is a start-up from the San Francisco salon that raised $ 1 million to serve women of color

# Roommates, from a very young colored woman, recognize that their hair requires a little bit of special attention, care, time and patience, which can be very frustrating as we get older and realize that many do not see our hair as a priority. just as beautiful as the others. Fortunately, Natanya Montgomery is on a mission to change that with her new salon, Naza Beauty.

Natanya is the executive director of Naza Beauty, a new San Francisco startup salon that specifically caters to women of color. The salon recently opened in the city's Mission District and promises to focus on WOC with "curly, kinky, and afro-textured hair," according to a recent interview with @BusinessInsider. Naza Beauty received an impressive $ 1 million in funds from Redditt co-founder Alexis Ohanian's venture capital firm Initialized Capital. Alexis is also married to WOC tennis legend Serena Williams.

Naza Beauty offers a wide variety of protective WOC hairstyles done by expertly trained stylists in less than four hours, a process Montgomery says she held workshops to make sure time was possible before opening. Styles like pops, stitching, twists, and braids can be executed within the time frame so clients don't spend hours in the salon, which can be a common theme for many WOCs. The company's goal is to provide hair services to women who have historically been excluded from the hair care industry.

Speaking about her salon and the negative attitudes WOC has often faced with her hair, Montgomery said the following:

"(Naza Beauty) is designed to let women of color know that they are represented and that there is a space they can go without being ashamed of what their hair looks like and the way it grows from their head."

She continued, adding:

"A lot of the difficult part of the process of combing your hair as a black woman in general anywhere is a kind of anxiety about the unknown. "

Naza Beauty is just the beginning of Natanya Montgomery and we can't wait to see what comes next. She is another entry in the #BlackExcellence and #BlackGirlMagic arena!

# Roommates, what do you think about this?