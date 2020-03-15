NASA solved its problem with moles on Mars in the most unusual way: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc14e9afa56728d2509d988f9fd83e0c211% %MINIFYHTMLc14e9afa56728d2509d988f9fd83e0c212%

NASA's InSight lander could have finally solved its topographic problem.

A new strategy appears to be working to push the mole probe to the surface, NASA joked in a tweet.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

NASA's InSight lander has done a great job since arriving on the Red Planet many months ago. He provided the scientists with information (no pun intended) about the planet, revealing that the marsquak frequently rumble on its rocky surface and even sent timely weather reports. Almost everything is fine for the high-tech robot. Almost.

The only instrument that has seriously failed to meet expectations is the "mole,quot; tool that self-hammers and was supposed to dig up to 16 meters deep. Their first attempts were lackluster, and even when NASA tried new techniques, Mars bit the probe again. Now NASA is doing its best, and its new plan appears to be working.

%MINIFYHTMLc14e9afa56728d2509d988f9fd83e0c213% %MINIFYHTMLc14e9afa56728d2509d988f9fd83e0c214%

Weeks ago, NASA announced that it would use the InSight lander's robotic arm to physically push the probe into its hole. This strategy, NASA said, could give the probe enough traction in loose Martian soil to dig deeper. The probe is only useful to NASA if it can dig very, very low, so this new technique is something like a hail.

%MINIFYHTMLc14e9afa56728d2509d988f9fd83e0c215% %MINIFYHTMLc14e9afa56728d2509d988f9fd83e0c216%

"The mission team plans to command InSight's robotic arm paddle to press the & # 39; mole & # 39 ;, the mini-pile driver designed to be hammered up to 16 feet (5 meters) down," the Laboratory said. NASA Jet Propulsion at the time. . "They hope that pushing down on the top of the mole, also called the back cap, will prevent it from backing out of its hole on Mars, as it did twice in the past few months after nearly burying itself."

No one knew if the strategy would work, or if it would even be possible to push the end of the probe without damaging the connections between the instrument and the lander. After all, cutting the lander probe would mean an abrupt end to that particular mission objective, so great care had to be taken to avoid pinching the wires and causing damage.

Today, NASA's InSight team tweeted something that looks quite promising. It is a very short video that appears to show the robotic arm giving the probe a slight push. The probe advances a few inches further into the Martian soil just before the loop video ends. Check it out:

The team seems highly encouraged by the results, noting that the technique "appears to be working." Still, it is too early to declare this a total success. The pesky mole has been "rescued,quot; before, and every time it seems to be working, something else goes wrong and ends up on the surface again.

We will have to wait a while before we know if the mole will actually be able to complete his work, but for now, we will be cautiously optimistic.

Image Source: NASA / JPL