More than 4.8 million children born in the war in Syria: UN | News

More than 4.8 million children have been born into the war since the brutal conflict in Syria broke out nine years ago, the UN children's agency said, adding that thousands of others were killed or wounded in the conflict.

"The war in Syria marks another shameful milestone today," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's executive director, as the conflict entered its tenth year.

"Millions of children are entering their second decade of life surrounded by war, violence, death and displacement."

The 2011 uprising had been brewing for decades under the autocratic rule of President Bashar al-Assad, who inherited the power of his father, Hafez al-Assad, in 2010 after nearly 30 years at the helm.

On March 15, 2011, and after demonstrations in other parts of the region, tens of thousands of Syrians began to peacefully demonstrate in cities across the country to demand the elimination of al-Assad.

In response, the government resorted to the use of force and labeled anyone who opposed it as a "terrorist,quot;.

Authorities did not spare anyone in the crackdown that followed with opposition leaders, activists and professionals who were attacked.

Those who escaped execution were arrested and tortured. Many of them have disappeared.

Citing 2014 data when official monitoring began, UNICEF said "more than 9,000 children were killed or wounded in the conflict."

During the same time "about 5,000 children, some as young as seven years old, were recruited into the fight (and) almost 1,000 educational and medical facilities were attacked."

The agency warned that "the true impact of this war on children is likely to be deeper."

Ted Chaiban, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said a continuing offensive by government forces in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria was having "serious consequences for children."

The fighting in Idlib since December 1 has displaced more than 960,000 people, including more than 575,000 children, according to UNICEF.

And as a result of the broader impact of the conflict "more than 2.8 million children do not go to school within Syria and in neighboring countries," the agency said.

Two out of five schools cannot be used because they are destroyed, damaged, house displaced families or are used for military purposes, UNICEF said.

"Violence is still raging across the country, countless civilians are trapped in a war zone in northwestern Syria," Rachel Sider, defense adviser to the Norwegian Council for Refugees, told Al Jazeera.

"We are quite appalled at the inaction of the world powers that have allowed this violence to spiral out of control and the parties to the war to kill, mutilate and displace millions of Syrians across the country," he added.

Addressing the warring parties, Fore said: "Our message is clear: stop hitting schools and hospitals."

"Stop killing and maiming children. Give us the cross-border and cross-border access we need to reach those in need. Too many children have suffered for too long."