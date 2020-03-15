Minnesota Coronavirus: Essentia Health Limits Visitors – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – To protect the health of patients and staff amid concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), Essentia Health is restricting hospital visits.

For inpatients, visitors are allowed based on compassionate care needs. Family members have been advised to call the hospital prior to their visit.

%MINIFYHTML780b4305b8bcb64e83c149d3bca95d2513% %MINIFYHTML780b4305b8bcb64e83c149d3bca95d2514%

In the emergency department, a visitor is allowed for pediatric, vulnerable and trauma adult patients.

%MINIFYHTML780b4305b8bcb64e83c149d3bca95d2515% %MINIFYHTML780b4305b8bcb64e83c149d3bca95d2516%

For pediatric patients, an adult may accompany a child.

Labor and delivery patients are allowed one visitor, while one parent is allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit at one time.

All other visitors are not allowed inside the hospital, and sick visitors are not allowed in the building.

The policy takes effect on Monday, March 16 and will continue indefinitely.