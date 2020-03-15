Miley Cyrus urges compassion during the coronavirus pandemic

Miley Cyrus it is encouraging people to be "compassionate,quot; in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the death toll worldwide reaching 6,000 and anxiety on the rise, people across the country and the world are distancing themselves socially as a form of precaution. Earlier this morning, Cyrus urged someone preparing for social estrangement to "Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN."

As of March 15, there are currently more than 3,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the United States, according to government agencies and the CDC. The death toll in the United States has risen to 63.

"NO ONE needs every soup in the store, the more we treasure, the more expensive and scarce the needs will be, leaving many essentially without," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, along with a clip from his previous Disney Channel series. Hannah Montana, referring to the many photos and videos that have circulated on social networks that show empty shelves in supermarkets and department stores.

"This is a good time to practice moderation … it is incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while being scared," he said.