Meanwhile, in sports, Norwegian takes the lead on Iditarod – Up News Info Detroit

ANCHOR, Alaska (AP) Deep snow is slowing down the mushers in Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with difficult conditions.

"I've been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the equipment on the sled," Thomas Waerner, 46, told a team of cameramen at the Iditarod Insider as he prepared his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Kaltag community. from Alaska late Saturday.

"That's perfect for these kinds of conditions," he said.

Waerner, originally from England and living in Norway, was the first to arrive at the next checkpoint, Unalakleet, on Sunday.

He said he doesn't care about other mushers or that they are wrong about the world's most famous sled race.

"I feel like I'm going to continue what I'm doing, and that's leading the team, looking at them and keeping an eye on the mental side," Waerner said, adding that his dogs have been optimistic since the race started a week. make.

"The physical, I don't have to worry about it, but when I see them fall mentally, that's when you have to rest," he said. "But they haven't fallen yet, so I've been lucky."

The checkpoint at Kaltag is normally located in a community room, but this year it was established outside the village of some 235 people, 629 miles (1,012 km) in the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609 km) race through Alaska.

The Iditarod, in consultation with community leaders, decided to avoid Kaltag for fear of the coronavirus. Similar precautions were taken in the village of Nulato, where the checkpoint was moved from the village to the Yukon River.

The race continues, but officials have urged fans not to fly to see the finale, especially those outside of Alaska. The winner is expected in the Bering Sea Nome community sometime this week. Most public buildings in Nome have been closed to try to protect themselves against the virus, and post-race activities such as the musher's banquet have been postponed.

The race started March 8 at Willow for 57 mushers, but six have retired. The last to leave the race were Canadian rookie Martin Massicotte and Alaska veteran musher Linwood Fiedler.