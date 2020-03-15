Home Sports Match report – Castleford 28 – 14 St Helens

Match report – Castleford 28 – 14 St Helens

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Match report - Castleford 28 - 14 St Helens
%MINIFYHTMLf7cb077ebbebd5198c873637214eae5311% %MINIFYHTMLf7cb077ebbebd5198c873637214eae5312%

Last update: 03/15/20 5:38 pm

Castleford played against defending champions St Helens outside the park in the Mend-A-Hose jungle

%MINIFYHTMLf7cb077ebbebd5198c873637214eae5313% %MINIFYHTMLf7cb077ebbebd5198c873637214eae5314%

A superb Castleford made five more attempts than reigning Super League champion St Helens on Sunday as part of a dominant 28-14 win.

%MINIFYHTMLf7cb077ebbebd5198c873637214eae5315%%MINIFYHTMLf7cb077ebbebd5198c873637214eae5316%

Derrell Olpherts made a key, the second of which was a remarkable finale, while Peter Mata & # 39; utia, Cheyse Blair and Jacob Trueman also scored.

More to follow …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©