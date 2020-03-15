Marin County Reports Its First Community Transmission Cases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Marin County health officials announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, both believed to be the result of community transmission.

The announcement increases the number of confirmed cases to five within the county.

"The first cases of COVID-19 community transmission in Marin means that we are in a new stage of work to mitigate the spread," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "We have been anticipating this. This is why we have made great strides this week, including limiting large meetings and closing classrooms."

Health officials said none of the individuals were hospitalized, but they will be quarantined at their home until they are no longer infectious. No other information about patients was disclosed to protect patients' medical privacy.

The three previous confirmed cases of Marin were related to travel on the Grand Princess cruise ship. A passenger on the February 11 round-trip cruise from San Francisco to Mexico fell ill and required hospitalization when they returned to the Bay Area and left the ship. Two others who came into contact with the former passenger were also diagnosed with the coronavirus but did not require hospitalization.

The two recently confirmed cases were tested at the Marin field testing site, which was launched earlier this week to help improve testing capacity across the county.

Until this week, a lack of federal testing supplies has made it difficult to measure the local incidence of the disease. People referred by their doctors who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection can complete the driving tests without having to leave their vehicle.

County officials also released information for those who must self-quarantine.