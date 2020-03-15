Marie Osmond criticizes Corey Feldman "It's not her story to tell,quot; – Child sexual abuse survivors ask who should tell it

Marie Osmond criticized Corey Feldman on the CBS show The conversation and survivors of child sexual abuse are ringing. Recently, speaking about her own sexual abuse, Marie noted that she did not feel the need to publicly name her abusers because they had died. He also questioned the fact that in the Corey Feldman documentary My truth: the rape of 2 Coreys, named actor Charlie Sheen as the alleged rapist of Corey Haim. Corey Feldman and others stated in the film that before Corey Haim passed away in 2010, he confided to them that Charlie Sheen raped him on the set of the movie Steven Spielberg. Luke

Now, Marie Osmond says it is not Corey Feldman's story to tell, but survivors of child sexual abuse are ringing and wondering who is going to tell it now that Corey Haim has passed away.

They also ask what someone should do with information like that, once someone has trusted a person who was assaulted.

Marie Osmond stated the following in The conversation.

For me, speaking of my abuse finally after 30 years, I didn't feel the need to name them, because they died. They couldn't hurt anyone. I didn't feel the need to hurt families, does it make sense? I think the sad part of it all is that, in Corey Haim's case, he is not here. And when you start passing second-hand information, that's not your story, I think the only person who has the right to tell your story is you.

Corey Feldman also explained that he was a teenager when Corey Haim confided this abuse to him. It would seem nice to think that a teenager would take information that a friend had been sexually abused by the authorities, but Corey Feldman had not even told the authorities about his own sexual abuse until 1993 when he was questioned about the pedophile allegations brought against Michael Jackson.

Given that Corey Feldman alleges that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim, and Charlie Sheen is still alive and in the Hollywood industry, should he be expected to keep that information quiet, even when Charlie Sheen had worked on a sitcom with another young man actor for years?

Rumor's guest Willis was the host and commented, "If Corey Haim had decided to speak, whether this is true or not, then that's his choice … If it's not his story, it's kind of gross to use it somehow." And not letting someone decide for himself. "

Once again, survivors of child sexual abuse left many comments in the official YouTube video noting that Corey Haim is not alive to stop his alleged abuser, Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen released a statement through his publicist denying the allegations that he raped Corey Haim.

Fellow co-host of The conversationSheryl Underwood stated the following.

"The reason I don't name names is because I don't want those who love me to avenge something on my behalf."

Some wonder why the hosts of the talk think it wrong to name alleged perpetrators of child sexual abuse. You can watch the video in the following player.

What you think?

Was Corey Feldman wrong in making the charges against Charlie Sheen public? Do you think he has a right to reveal what he says Corey Haim entrusted to him if it is to protect others from working with an alleged pedophile?

Do you agree with Marie Osmond and Sheryl Underwood that, under certain circumstances, it is best not to name the alleged pedophiles?



