March 15, 1992: When Syracuse finally beat Georgetown in the Big East Championship

Georgetown-Syracuse was not just a basketball rivalry. Used to be the Basketball rivalry.

Imposing coaches Jim Boeheim and John Thompson lurked on the sidelines. Legendary players like Patrick Ewing and Pearl Washington made their mark at Madison Square Garden every March.

Hoyas and Orange combined to win seven of the 10 Big East tournaments in the 1980s. However, there was a wrinkle in that rivalry, as they headed to their fifth Big East heads-up championship game on March 15. 1992.

Syracuse had never beaten Georgetown in the Big East final.

The Hoyas were 4-0 against Syracuse at the time, with victories in 1980, 1984, 1987, and 1989. That established their final Big East championship in 1992.

Build

Georgetown, led by future NBA star Alonzo Mourning, was the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. The Hoyas beat Miami and St. John & # 39; s to reach the championship game. Led by Dave Johnson and Lawrence Moten, Syracuse beat Villanova and defeated Seton Hall, number one in the semifinals. Los Hoyas and Orange divided two regular season meetings.

& # 39; Get out and try to create & # 39;

The teams played a typical defensive game and were tied at 54 when Dave Johnson spun into the lane and jumped over Mourning with 3.8 seconds remaining.

"Coach (Jim Boeheim) said go out there and try to create," Johnson said through the Washington Post. "I wanted it. It was my last Big East game, and there is a lot of prestige in winning this tournament."

Robert Churchwell's 3-point despair didn't drop, and Syracuse had his first head-to-head victory against Georgetown in the Big East championship game.

1992 Flashback of the Big East Tournament Championship Syracuse vs Georgetown Dave Johnson with the winner of the game. cc: @vintagesportstv pic.twitter.com/jkEOSuwk5i – Big East Hoops 24/7 (@BigEastTourney) March 19, 2017

Aftermath

Mourning was named MVP of the Big East tournament despite playing on the losing team. The Hoyas lost 78-68 to the State of Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Syracuse lost 77-71 to UMass, led by fourth-year coach John Calipari, in the second round.

Big East's rivals never met again in the championship game. Syracuse defeated Georgetown 58-55 at their last Big East tournament meeting in 2013.

This game is hard to find on YouTube, and it's one we'd like to see. We would love to see you again.