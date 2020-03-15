"Many people will receive COVID-19," says Mayor Garcetti as he urges Los Angeles to practice social distancing and quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday that the next few weeks will mark the most critical phase as the city grapples with concerns about the coronavirus.

"This is the most critical phase we will be in. This is the time to do or break, where what we do, the social distancing, the closing of events, the facilities, will be the doing or breaking two, three, four weeks from now, "said Mayor Garcetti.

The mayor said he had met with the Grocery Association and urged the public not to buy panic.

"There is a lot of food out there. There will be a lot of food, not just for weeks, but for the next few months, ”he said. "Panic buying is not necessary. In fact, locating with a large crowd of people in a small, confined space is probably not the smartest thing to be doing right now, as community outreach has been confirmed."

The mayor said he had met with the heads of the hospitals and medical systems in Los Angeles.

"Some good news we have news of is from tests that have been done on the most critical, 75 percent of Los Angeles County tests are giving negative results," he said.

The mayor said there is a level of crisis that the city will not necessarily be prepared for.

But he urged the public to continue quarantining and practice social distancing.

“These two weeks could make or break. At the end of these two weeks, I hope we will crush the curve, "he said. "Many people will receive COVID-19. It's just going to happen statistically. But, if we separate that so that it does not overwhelm our health system. If empty beds are still available in two weeks in our hospitals, that would be a good two weeks. "

Finally, he urged the public to be good to his neighbors.

"This is a time for incredible acts of kindness," said the mayor. "It is time not to panic, but to help each other."