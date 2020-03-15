Manila becomes a ghost town amid the coronavirus blockade | Philippines News

%MINIFYHTML6c28b26995cdcc4005323d0f1d53df7b11% %MINIFYHTML6c28b26995cdcc4005323d0f1d53df7b12%

Manila, Philippines – The streets of Metro Manila, a megacity with a population of approximately 12 million people, were restless and silent hours after the government closed the city's borders in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 28 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 140. A 13-year-old girl is reportedly the youngest infected person. There have been 11 deaths.

In Makati's dazzling business district, shopping malls lacked shoppers. The servers outnumbered diners in restaurants that would normally be filled with families gathering for a meal after Sunday mass.

A Starbucks branch around the corner posted reduced hours at stores, and the barista who declined to be named said he wasn't sure if they would open the next day.

A handful of trains and buses continued to operate but were almost empty.

"This COVID-19 is worse than a war. We are all affected. But the worst blow is our livelihoods."

said taxi driver Bobric Caballo.

On a typical day, you could earn around $ 50, which is substantially more than the $ 10 a day minimum wage. These days you are lucky if you can win $ 20. The pile of masks and the can of Lysol you now keep in your cabin are an additional cost but necessary to protect yourself from the virus.

"I give the masks to passengers who don't have one. I wish I could smother those who come here by sneezing and coughing with alcohol, but that would not be polite," Caballo said.

& # 39; Soft & # 39; Lock

President Rodrigo Duterte addressed the nation on the night of March 12 and declared a "community quarantine." Air, land and sea access to the 17 districts of Metro Manila would be suspended from March 15 to April 14.

Police and military manned checkpoints would serve as border patrols, while classes would be suspended for a month. A curfew would apply starting at 8 p.m. at 5 am.

However, Duterte failed to call the restrictions a closure of the country's economic center.

"We don't want to use that (word) because you are afraid of a blockade, but it is a blockade," Duterte said in his televised speech.

A total of 56 control points have been established that block the entry points to the 17 districts that make up Metro Manila. The checkpoints are manned by police and military personnel who carry out temperature controls on passengers.

Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Jonathan Malaya, admitted that the implementation of government checkpoints is a "logistical nightmare,quot;, but "drastic measures,quot; are needed.

So we were able to interview DILG Usec. Jonathan Malaya formerly @ukgdos. Here are some answers you might be looking for about the Metro Manila quarantine / closure that is occurring on March 15. THREAD. – Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) March 13, 2020

At a press conference on Sunday, Debold Sinas, head of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), admitted that only half of the checkpoints have a thermal scanner.

"If there are not yet enough thermal scanners, we will transfer the ones we have at our police stations to checkpoints," Sinas said.

Drastic measures

The World Health Organization (WHO) had presented the results of a mathematical modeling exercise to the government that indicated a scenario in which up to 70,000 cases of COVID-19 could be seen in the Philippines.

"WHO urges the Philippines to take all necessary measures to control the outbreak together: testing, case isolation and social distancing," said Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative in the country.

"We just didn't have that many confirmed cases before. But once there is community transmission, the cases started to increase. That is expected in any epidemic," said Dr. Edsel Salvana, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Inter-Group of Agency work on COVID-19.

The health ministry was widely criticized for its inaction and lack of transparency in handling the virus.

The country only has 2,000 COVID-19 test kits available, which it fears will not detect the total number of infections.

A local test kit developed by scientists at the University of the Philippines, which dramatically reduces the response time for tests, still undergoes a field test for two to three weeks before they can be marketed.

Health Minister Francisco Duque admitted that he should have declared COVID-19 a public health emergency earlier.

Some citizens criticized the "community quarantine,quot; as a fortuitous response that would only spread the virus to other parts of the country where health facilities will be less equipped.

"With the massive exodus of people from Metro Manila in the past three days, we have now suspected increasing cases in other parts of the country. The goal of the closure was to contain the epidemic in Metro Manila. What we need now is a national closure," public health advocate Benedict Bernabe said.

Salvana, the infectious disease specialist, He said that "the exodus was planned and was the most controversial issue,quot;.

"The two-day window (before the community closed) was a humanitarian response to give people, especially those with limited resources, back to their provinces."

People like Cecille de la Cruz were unable to return to Batangas, about three hours south of Manila, before the start of the community quarantine on March 15.

He had to borrow money for the bus fare. "We need to get home with our five-year-old son because, in the coming days, bus travel may be reduced," he said.

His partner, Manuel Carpio, works as a driver for the company. He does not know if he will have a job when the community quarantine is lifted.

"My company simply said that they would 'watch' the situation and see how it affects them. I'm not sure what that means to me as an employee."

& # 39; They let the problem in & # 39;

Panic and confusion occurred at a high-rise condo complex in the city of Pasig when a resident was confirmed to be infected.

The patient was evacuated in an ambulance and his family was transferred to an undisclosed location for quarantine. Panic began to turn to anger when the building administration began implementing policies that made no sense.

"We were told there would be a strict 'no mask, no entry' policy. Masks are already hard to come by, so what will they do to prevent us from entering our own home?" said Chel Roa, who lives in the building with her husband and 12-year-old son.

"I am very concerned. This is an open community. The elevators, gym, pool and hallways are shared spaces where we could have been in contact with this person," Roa said.

Ryan Amandy, a 29-year-old resident, is frustrated. Looking at global trends, he said it was only a matter of time before COVID-19 affected him. But still, he feels the government could have done better.

"Mainly, I am annoyed by the government for its slow response. The travel bans and quarantine should have been done sooner. They just let the problem in and now that problem is a pandemic."