Man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer just donated them – Up News Info

A Tennessee man who became the subject of national contempt after racking up 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer donated all supplies on Sunday just as the Tennessee attorney general's office began investigating him for price increases.

On Sunday morning, Matt Colvin, an Amazon vendor outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, helped volunteers from a local church load two-thirds of his arsenal of hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes into a truck for the church. distribute it to people in need throughout Tennessee.

Officials from the Tennessee attorney general's office took the other third on Sunday, which they plan to give to their Kentucky counterparts for distribution. (Colvin and his brother Noah bought some of the supplies in Kentucky this month.)

Donations capped the tumultuous 24 hours for Colvin. On Saturday morning, The New York Times published an article about how he and his brother cleaned the stores of disinfectants and wipes in an attempt to capitalize on public panic over the coronavirus pandemic. Colvin sold 300 bottles of hand sanitizer at a surcharge on Amazon before the company removed its listings and warned sellers they would be suspended for price increases.

As a result, Colvin was sitting on a huge cache of disinfectant and wipes while much of the country searched in vain for them.

The article immediately sparked widespread outrage, with thousands of people posting angry comments online about their actions.

Many of those people also contacted Colvin directly with hate mails and death threats, while a man even knocked on his door on Saturday night, according to Colvin and several messages he shared with The Times.

In an hour-long interview on Sunday, Colvin expressed remorse for his actions and said that when he decided to hoard the disinfectant and wipes, he did not realize the severity of the coronavirus outbreak or the severe shortage of disinfectants and wipes.

"I have been buying and selling things for 10 years. There has been hot product after hot product. But the point is, there is always another one on the shelf," he said. "When we took this trip, I had no idea that these stores couldn't be resupplied."

He said the outpouring of hatred has been terrifying for him and his family. He said people incessantly called his cell phone, posted his address online, and sent pizzas to his home. His inbox was awash with ugly messages, he said. An email he shared with The Times said, "Your behavior is likely to end with someone who kills you, your wife, and your children."

"It was never my intention to keep necessary medical supplies out of the reach of people who needed them," she said, crying. "That is not who I am as a person. And all they have told me in the last 48 hours is how much of that person I am."

Now Colvin faces consequences. On Sunday, Amazon and eBay suspended him as a seller, and that's how he's made a living for years. The company where he rented a storage unit kicked him out. And the Tennessee attorney general's office sent him a cease and desist letter and opened an investigation.

"We will not tolerate the price increase in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive steps to stop it," said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III of Tennessee in a press release.

Tennessee's price increase law prohibits charging "excessively excessive,quot; prices for a variety of items, including food, gas, and medical supplies, after the governor declares a state of emergency. The state can fine people up to $ 1,000 per violation.

The language of the law could benefit Colvin. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on March 12, activating the price increase law. The Colvin brothers purchased all of the disinfectants and wipes in question before that date, and Colvin said he sold nothing after that.

A spokeswoman for the Tennessee attorney general's office said that even if the Colvin brothers did not buy or sell any of the supplies after March 12, state authorities "will weigh all options under consumer law."