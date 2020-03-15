Man held on $ 750K bail on illegal weapons charges – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A convicted criminal was arrested Friday in Ventura on gun charges.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit issued a search warrant at the Seta Vui home in the 1000 block of Saratoga Avenue.

The deputies located two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition, according to a statement.

Vui is being held in the Ventura County Main Jail on bail of $ 750,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.