Man held on $ 750K bail on illegal weapons charges – Up News Info Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA) – A convicted criminal was arrested Friday in Ventura on gun charges.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit issued a search warrant at the Seta Vui home in the 1000 block of Saratoga Avenue.
The deputies located two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition, according to a statement.
Vui is being held in the Ventura County Main Jail on bail of $ 750,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.