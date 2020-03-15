Man dies after suspects opened fire on a vehicle on the I-30 service road in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died after the suspects opened fire on a vehicle he was on on the I-30 service road in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the victim and a driver were on their way home just before 5 a.m., when another vehicle pulled up next to them near Linkcrest Drive. It was then that, according to police, the suspects inside that other vehicle began shooting.

According to police, the man was shot dead while the woman suffered broken glass injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man's identity has yet to be revealed.

No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate and find possible suspects. Police did not say whether this shooting was related to anger on the highway.