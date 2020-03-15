Los Angeles County establishes a coronavirus isolation zone at Dockweiler RV Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

THE SECOND (CBSLA) – On Sunday in Los Angeles County, he established a coronavirus isolation zone at Dockweiler RV Park and urged the public to avoid the area.

Residents are asked to avoid the area north of 12505 Vista Del Mar, where the Youth Center and Beach Cafe are located.

To date, the city of El Segundo has not reported any cases of coronavirus.

As of Sunday, there were 335 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California; of them, 53 were in Los Angeles County. California has five reported deaths.

This is news in development. More information will be added as soon as it is available.