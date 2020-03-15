Lori Loughlin ordered Olivia Jade to leave Instagram? Did she send her own daughter a halt and a withdrawal?

Lori Loughlin ordered her 20-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, to leave Instagram? Did you send your own daughter a cease and desist so she stopped posting on social media? This is the subject of an article in the next March 23, 2020 issue of Star magazine. The problem states that while Lori Loughlin faces up to 40 years in prison, Olivia Jade returned to social media as if nothing was wrong. . A source told Star that Lori Loughlin was enraged and felt that Olivia's behavior could harm the October trial of Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. The source indicated that this is not the time for Olivia to try to revive her influential role on social media and Lori wants to make sure she understands the message loud and clear.

"She flaunts herself as if she doesn't care about anything in the world, and Lori is furious!" Star cited the inside information as saying.

%MINIFYHTMLaa73ba80ea16a2b9be6895900b74322711% %MINIFYHTMLaa73ba80ea16a2b9be6895900b74322712%

It is true that Olivia Jade returned to YouTube and Instagram. She uploaded a new video where she demonstrated her beauty routine with the world on December 17, 2019. And although she has not uploaded anything new to her YouTube in 2020, she did share photos of herself on Instagram.

You can see the last video that Olivia Jade shared on her official YouTube channel in the following video player.

Olivia's Instagram account has more recent activity than her YouTube channel. Olivia recently attended Victoria Villarroel's birthday party that had a country-western / cowgirl theme. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were there and Olivia shared photos of herself from the party on her Instagram account, where she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

It was after these photos appeared that the source says that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had enough and started communicating with their daughter to tell her to stop sharing on social media. The source stated the following.

"Lori has been texting and emails Olivia on a daily basis, ordering her to stop posting and think about her parents for once in her life. But Olivia refuses to listen. Lori has not yet sent her a letter of cease and desist, but he's getting so desperate that maybe he is! "

You can check out the photos Olivia Jade shared on Instagram below.

What do you think about the Star report? Do you think Olivia Jade should continue to post on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms?

Ad

Do you think I should leave social media, including Instagram?



Post views:

0 0