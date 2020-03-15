Longshore workers gather to stop the discharge of contaminated waste from the Grand Princess ship – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML29c5a86915ba6fa05a1a6d089b5acbb511% %MINIFYHTML29c5a86915ba6fa05a1a6d089b5acbb512%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Longshore union workers will hold an emergency rally in the port of Oakland on Sunday to stop the shipment of contaminated waste from the coronavirus-affected Grand Princess cruise ship through the waters of Oakland.

The ILWU Local 10 union said Sunday that they had been previously alerted that Princess Cruise Lines would be unloading contaminated waste from the ship, which retained many coronavirus-infected passengers after a trip to Mexico in February. The ship docked in Oakland Harbor earlier this week and the passengers were disembarked in a multi-day operation.

ILWU 10 said Princess Cruise Lines previously promised that the waste be loaded onto a barge and removed from the bay area by sea. ILWU 10, other maritime workers and community representatives will speak at the rally to oppose plans to improperly dispose of contaminated waste so that the ship can leave the dock on time.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the ship should be removed from the dock around 7 p.m. Sunday. After leaving the port, it will anchor somewhere in the San Francisco Bay, where it will remain for a 14-day quarantine.

Upon departure of the ship, the Port of Oakland site where it was docked will be "completely remediated and decontaminated by immediately removing the temporary structures and pressure washing the entire site with a bleach solution to disinfect it," it said Sunday. the California Office of Emergency Services.

Princess Cruises said Sunday that it will pay for ground transportation and charter flights for its crew members to return to their home countries. Crew members disembarking from the ship will undergo the same health screening that the guests did earlier in the week, administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA

Sick or symptomatic crew members will not be able to fly on charter flights, Princess Cruises said. All crew members who show no symptoms but for whom no charter flights are available will remain in quarantine on the ship.

As of Sunday, 2,900 people were landed from the Grand Princess, including more than 2,400 passengers and more than 500 crew members, according to Cal OES.