Long Beach reports fifth case of coronavirus; Newly Identified Case Remains Hospitalized – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Long Beach reports its fifth case of the new coronavirus.

The patient, described as a woman in her 60s, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

How she was exposed to the virus is unknown, although authorities suspect it was based on the spread of the community.

Earlier Saturday, the city announced the postponement of the Long Beach gay pride parade and festival, which is expected to take place in May.

“The recently identified case may indicate community spread, which is when a disease spreads from an unknown source. Community spread may indicate that people are more likely to be exposed to the virus; however, it does not specifically define an increase in cases, "officials said in a press release.

"This case highlights the need for continued vigilance and preparedness, especially for those at increased risk for serious illness and those with underlying health conditions," said Dr. Anissa Davis, City Health Officer.

Public health officials urged residents to take preventative measures such as frequent hand washing, disinfecting high-contact surfaces regularly, staying home when sick, not touching their hands with unwashed hands, and covering their coughs and sneezing

The City urges people to practice social distancing, which includes avoiding crowds of people and keeping at least six feet away from others.