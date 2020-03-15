Long Beach postpones its gay pride festival amid a growing pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – The city of Long Beach announced Saturday the postponement of its gay pride festival over concerns about the coronavirus.

The event draws thousands of people in close proximity, and was scheduled to take place May 16-17. Los Angeles had previously postponed its gay pride parade, scheduled for June.

%MINIFYHTML2eb8c4f18602ed498788df0860bf6a4213% %MINIFYHTML2eb8c4f18602ed498788df0860bf6a4214%

Long Beach officials say four people tested positive for the virus within the city and approximately 70 others were currently being monitored.

%MINIFYHTML2eb8c4f18602ed498788df0860bf6a4215% %MINIFYHTML2eb8c4f18602ed498788df0860bf6a4216%

"With great caution, the Long Beach Pride Board has decided to postpone the 2020 Festival and Parade," said Denise Newman, President of Long Beach Pride. “Our commitment to the city of Long Beach and to our entire community includes ensuring the health and well-being of citizens, assistants, artists, volunteers, staff, and vendors. We look forward to celebrating with our amazing LGBTQ + family and allies, neighbors and friends at a later date, and we encourage everyone to celebrate their Pride every day. "

In addition to that closure, the city announced that its City Council meetings would be held by teleconference, starting next week.

Meanwhile, the Long Beach Water Department has teamed up with Southern California Edison to temporarily suspend closings for those who can't pay their bills. The city has established a coronavirus hotline for businesses, workers, and employers at (562) 570-4249.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)