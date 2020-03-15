Lockie Ferguson, from New Zealand, says she had a "mild cold,quot; after the coronavirus test comes out clearly Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML592d63af5700e65f5fdff23530d9185511% %MINIFYHTML592d63af5700e65f5fdff23530d9185512%





Lockie Ferguson has returned to New Zealand after being removed from the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML592d63af5700e65f5fdff23530d9185513% %MINIFYHTML592d63af5700e65f5fdff23530d9185514%

New Zealand sailor Lockie Ferguson says he suffered a "very, very slight cold,quot; after being forced to isolate himself on the postponed Black Caps tour of Australia amid fears of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML592d63af5700e65f5fdff23530d9185515% %MINIFYHTML592d63af5700e65f5fdff23530d9185516%

Ferguson reported a sore throat on Friday and was sent for COVID-19 testing and quarantined in his Sydney hotel room before everything cleared up.

Speaking of his return to New Zealand after the ODI series against Australia was suspended, Ferguson said: "I received a few text messages on Saturday, but was quick to announce that it was only a few cold symptoms."

"It was probably a bit of a stretch as to how I was. I just had very, very mild cold symptoms and had a day in the hotel room alone.

Ferguson took two wickets in New Zealand's loss to Australia at SCG

"The procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy (New Zealand physio Tommy Simsek) and the support staff. It was completely understandable."

"From my point of view, I thought they were normal symptoms of a small cold. Every once in a while I get pretty sick playing cricket and traveling a little bit, so it's not too unusual for me."

"But Tommy and the doctors followed the procedure as necessary. It's been 24 hours in isolation, but it's fine and I actually felt fine the next day after waking up. It was fine."

Ferguson had collected two wickets in the first ODI in Sydney, which was played behind closed doors, but New Zealand fell to a 71-run loss after rolling 187 in response to Australia's 258-7.

"It was strange playing the game under the circumstances and with an empty crowd," added Ferguson. "That was a strange experience. At the same time, we were a little disappointed with how the game ended."

"We certainly want to play cricket, but under these circumstances we are following the instructions of people with much higher power. I am taking it easy but I hope to play cricket soon."

New Zealand's three-game T20I series at home to Australia scheduled for later this month has also been postponed.