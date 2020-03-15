Liverpool knocked out in the Champions League: "New goalkeeper, transfer target after Adrian error, Alisson injury,quot; | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLbea60f658a92aef59e74ded29c51bf3311% %MINIFYHTMLbea60f658a92aef59e74ded29c51bf3312%

Liverpool will look for another reserve goalkeeper after Adrian's costly mistake against Atlético Madrid, David Maddock tells Sunday Supplement





David Maddock argued on Sunday that the Adrian Supplement cost Liverpool a place in the Champions League quarterfinals, and a backup goalkeeper will be a priority when the transfer window reopens.

While the impact of the coronavirus on football dominated much of this week's show, the panel also reflected on Liverpool's midweek defeat in overtime against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League the past 16.

Liverpool were on their way to a place in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, thanks to Robert Firmino's overtime strike, but Adrian's misplaced pass allowed Marcos Llorente to flip the tie and ultimately knock out the reigning champions.

Jurgen Klopp's team had dominated the competition for much of the night, but with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson missing due to a hip injury, Adrian's mistake proved costly. A backup goalkeeper, to challenge the Brazil international, who was also sidelined earlier this season with a calf problem, will be a priority transfer for Liverpool when the window opens again, Maddock believes.

Adrian gifted the ball in preparation for Atlético's first vital goal

"(Atlético de Madrid boss Diego) Simeone was going crazy because he knew his team was completely destroying himself," said Maddock, the Northern Soccer correspondent for the Daily Mirror. "And they were destroyed.

"Liverpool had 37 shots on goal, which is a Premier League team against a level guy who does not belong to the league. If they had scored seven or eight, it would have been perfectly justified. They scored two, were in the lead and then the archer only threw one. It was the worst mistake you will ever see.

"It was rubbish. To be fair, it has been an accident waiting for it to happen for the past few weeks. I thought if Liverpool came out it would be because Alisson was injured and that's how he showed it."

"Liverpool did enough to win the game, probably enough to win four games, and then fate turned against them."

"(Adrian) was good at the beginning of the season, but it was a bit mixed even then and I think Klopp knows that has been a weakness for Liverpool. Alisson was injured twice in one season, that's not really good."

"I think you will find Liverpool, every time they go out to sign players, if it is this summer, they will go out and sign a goalkeeper, I am pretty sure of that."

Liverpool team needs few additions, says Supplements panel

While the reserve keeper could be a position to strengthen, Alyson Rudd of the Times rejected the suggestion that Liverpool need more options on attack. Liverpool have linked with Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho, but Rudd insists that Mohamed Salah's three forwards Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane remain a great lineup for Klopp.

"It is not realistic for Liverpool to have another three fabulous ones," he said. "Because Liverpool have struggled, people are looking for reasons and re-analyzing what happened before."

"I don't think when we get to the end of the season we look back and think that Klopp has made too many mistakes with the way he organized his team."