Live coronavirus updates and coverage

Spain and France announced drastic restrictions across the country on Saturday to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Spain ordered all citizens to confine themselves to their homes and to leave only to buy food, go to work, seek medical care, or help the elderly and others in need.

Authorities in Spain reported 1,500 new cases, the largest daily increase in the country so far, bringing their total to 5,753. The government ordered the closure of all schools, restaurants and bars, extending the measures that several regional authorities, including Madrid and Catalonia, had taken on Friday.

Also on Saturday, Spanish authorities said that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Begoña Gómez, had tested positive for the virus.

France announced the closure of all "non-essential,quot; businesses starting at midnight, including restaurants, bars and cinemas, after a sharp spike in the coronavirus assault. French cases doubled in the past 72 hours to approximately 4,500. There have been 91 deaths and 300 coronavirus patients are in critical condition. half of them under the age of 50.

The measures in both countries follow similar movements in Italy, the most affected country in Europe. Italy has been closed since the beginning of the week, and only groceries, pharmacies and banks are allowed to operate. On Saturday, the country reported 175 new deaths, with a total of 1,441, and 2,795 new cases, with a total of 21,000 crossings.