Lincoln's Sleek Top Rank Might Change Course, Tate Says | Racing News

James Tate has contingency plans for Top Rank in case the undefeated four-year-old fails to make the cut for this month's Unibet Lincoln in Doncaster.

The Newmarket coach may not necessarily go to the Spring Mile, the consolation run for the first major handicap of the turf season that will run on the same card on March 28.

Tate might consider the Doncaster Mile, another race the same day, but would be reluctant to run the gray on the test field for his first race of the season.

If that was the case, Tate could look forward to Craven's meeting at Newmarket next month.

"He is a lovely horse. He did very well during the winter, and we rated him very well," he said of the undefeated four-year-old.

"If he didn't get into the Lincoln, I'm not sure we'll seek comfort. I'll think about it."

"Is there a race listed at Doncaster the same day, or is there a race for him at Craven's meeting in Newmarket."

"The ground will also play a role. While I think you'll appreciate a bit of a cut in the ground, if I want to blow it up on very soft ground for the first time, it's a different matter."

"I'll see what the forecast is for the next two weeks. On the other hand, the last jump meeting I saw in Doncaster was very smooth, so we'll see."

The Craven meeting, or Newbury the same week in April, was able to see the reappearance of Tate's Qipco 1000 Guineas in hopes of Under the Stars.

Night Of Thunder's daughter cost only 6,000 guineas a year, but she has already won £ 138,000 in prizes.

That was primarily due to her success in a valuable sales race at Newmarket in October, but she also won Princess Margaret Stakes Group Three at Ascot and was not beaten in three other major Group races by colts, Lowther, Moyglare Stud and Rockfel Stakes.

"She is in great shape, very happy with herself," said Tate.

"She is not the greatest, but she does not believe that and she has done very well."

"She's doing really well, and we're going to go for the Nell Gwyn or the race at Newbury, which was Fred Darling, probably followed by the English Guineas."

"I'm sure we will have a lot of fun with it."