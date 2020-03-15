Lil Pump feeds transgender rumors with bag photo

%MINIFYHTML11ccecd2edab0b5b227362679231426211% %MINIFYHTML11ccecd2edab0b5b227362679231426212%

The rapper from & # 39; Gucci Gang & # 39; He takes to his Instagram account to share a photo of her playfully showing off her brown purse that he complements with a blue Buzz Lightyear band-aid on her face that matches her braids.

Lil pump He has never explicitly responded to rumors that he might appear transgender. Instead, rapper "Gucci Gang" added fuel to the rumors when he visited Instagram over the weekend to offer a new photo of himself.

In the new photo, Pump showed off her brown bag in a playful way while complementing her look with a blue Buzz Lightyear band-aid on her face paired with her braids, a white beanie, and a jeweled ESSKEETIT necklace. Also, he chose to go shirtless instantly.

Pump captioned the photo, "Princess pump", before mocking that his new album could be released soon.

His post soon caught the eye with many people urging Pump out of the closet now. "First the painted nails and now this. Just tell us already," said one. "My nigga might as well come out," commented another.

"I think he's trying to tell us something …" someone wrote in the comment section. "Don't they understand that he is dating and that his life is on the line because he is crowning so he is letting them know his sexuality now," wrote another, referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, there was an individual who made reference to Dwyane WadeZaya's transgender daughter. The user said, "Since dwade accepted his son as his daughter, the world has gone crazy." Someone else simply wrote, "Mans in transition."

Pump first sparked transgender rumors in February, when she shared a photo of him in a pink bra on Instagram. At the time, the rapper insisted that "a bit randomly he left his fight at my house and came looking for her," but many people did not believe what he said and were convinced that the bra was his.