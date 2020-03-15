Let's get our birds out of those cruel cages.

Bernadette just turned 10 years old. Last year she laid three eggs, an incredible number given that she is, in human years, centennial. For the past decade, I've kept backyard chickens, feeding me eggs, eating my leftovers, and fertilizing my yard. Although chickens are not as smart as crows or parrots, they are curious about their surroundings and come when called, which is more than I can say about the cat. The chickens in my backyard spend their days eating, dusting and sunbathing, scratching the ground for bugs, preening and laying eggs.

By contrast, most laying hens on commercial farms spend their days doing just two of these activities, eating and laying, all in a space smaller than a sheet of printer paper. For the duration of their short and miserable lives, they are locked in wire cages where they can barely move, much less stretch their wings. If pets or other livestock are confined in this manner, the owner would be cited for cruelty to animals. I've seen a battery operated poultry operation in person. Imagine living with five other people IN a bathroom you can never leave. You'd still be better than those chickens.

It's time to update Colorado's poultry laws. Michigan, Oregon, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Washington have passed laws requiring humane cage-free treatment for laying hens. Laws give poultry operators several years to transition to cage-free environments.

The Colorado legislature has an opportunity to do the same for our state by passing House Bill 1343. The bill would grant poultry operations through 2022 to increase enclosed space for chickens and other birds to a minimum of one square foot of space each. By 2024, operations would need to house the birds in a cage-free environment with room to engage in natural behaviors such as perching, scratching, and dust. Smaller farms and those inspected under the Federal Egg Products Inspection Act would be exempt.

If the Colorado legislature adopts HB 1343, consumers will not see a substantial increase in egg prices. A 2015 study by researchers at Michigan State University and the University of California, Davis found that a large cage-free operation could produce a dozen eggs for 15 cents more than a battery cage operation. Additionally, research published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics in April 2018 found that costs decrease over time. California's extensive animal welfare law caused an initial 33% per dozen increase in egg prices. The impact fell over time to 9%. That's just an extra penny on a dozen eggs for $ 1.50, a small price to pay to ensure the chickens that provide those eggs live a pretty decent life.

Thanks to conscientious farmers and consumers, poultry practices have changed in recent decades. According to the most recent data, around 10% of poultry operations have already adopted cage-free practices. In recent years, dozens of large companies like Kroger, Conagra, McDonald’s and Walmart have announced their intention to buy only cage-free eggs after a period of transition. Market pressure is important. Farms using older practices will have to make changes to meet buyer and consumer expectations. Legal changes can accelerate the change to humane practices.

A long time ago I realized that I would never be vegan. I really like eggs and bacon, cheese, roast goose, roast breast, more cheese, venison chili, honey, and turkey casserole. As an omnivore, I have a duty to ensure that the animals that support me are treated humanely throughout their lives. It's the main reason I have chickens (that and farm and fresh eggs really taste better). This is also why I support animal welfare laws like HB 1343. We should better treat these birds.

Krista L. Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer

