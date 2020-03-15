Lebanon & # 39; will declare a state of medical emergency & # 39; about coronavirus | Lebanon News

Beirut, Lebanon – Lebanon will announce a "state of medical emergency,quot; on Sunday, closing all public and private institutions except hospitals, pharmacies and bakeries in an effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak, a source at the presidential palace said.

Supermarkets "will open at specific times, not all the time," while banks will receive closing orders, "but perhaps not immediately to give people time to secure money," the source told Al Jazeera on Saturday. at night.

The country's only functioning civilian airport, the Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport, will not be closed, but may be closed at a later date if the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The source said the Lebanese cabinet would study a complete ban on the movement in an emergency session scheduled for 3pm (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

A decision has not yet been reached in this regard, and would include exceptions, the source added.

Formal announcement soon

The Lebanese High Defense Council, which includes representatives of its main security agencies, such as the military and the Internal Security Forces, will also meet at 1:30 pm (11:30 GMT) on Sunday.

The extraordinary measures will be formalized during Sunday's meetings and are expected to last 15 days, but could be extended, the source said.

Lawmaker Assem Araji, who heads the health committee of the Lebanese parliament, confirmed to Al Jazeera that a state of emergency would be declared on Sunday.

He said the country's land borders with Syria would be closed, and he urged people to remain in their homes.

"These are precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus," said Araji, denying that the government was withholding any information from the people.

Stopped flights

On Wednesday, all schools and universities, restaurants, bars, discos and cultural centers were closed in Lebanon in an effort to avoid large public gatherings.

The coronavirus has infected more than 155,000 people worldwide, killing more than 5,800 people, and the World Health Organization declared Europe on Friday as the new epicenter of the disease.

In Lebanon, 93 people have been infected with the virus so far after the first case was detected on February 21. Three people died, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Some other nations, such as Italy and Iran, have implemented similar emergency measures amid massive outbreaks, while Spain and France have imposed partial blockades as cases increase.

The outbreak has affected Lebanon as it suffers its worst economic crisis since independence in 1943, which has weakened the local currency, raised prices and caused unrest.

The financial crisis has led to a shortage of necessary medical supplies to combat the outbreak.

Only one hospital in the small Mediterranean nation, Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, is equipped with specialized isolation rooms according to international standards, Araji had previously told Al Jazeera.

Lebanon announced on Wednesday the ban on flights from 11 virus-affected countries, including Iran and Italy, with immediate effect. On Monday thereafter, the ban will extend to a large number of European and Arab countries, including Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, Iraq and Syria.

Many locals have criticized the delay in banning flights from Italy and Iran, the latter considered a regional epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

& # 39; We are a family & # 39;

Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah, the most powerful local leader, said on Saturday that his party-controlled health ministry in his country had done commendable work and dismissed any criticism.

Meanwhile, medical students have been asked to volunteer to help fight the virus, while many members of the medical staff have been reported to be out of pay for months after the financial crisis deepened.

On Thursday, administrative employees of Rafik Hariri University Hospital announced an open strike over non-payment of their wages and difficult working conditions.

A video of an emotional volunteer nurse who said she missed her cancer-ridden mother's birthday to aid the efforts was widely shared on social media over the weekend.

"It could be a source of danger if I get close to it, but when the risk is national, at the national level, we have to think of the country as a whole, not as individuals," he said in the video. .

"Every time we hear about death, it saddens us, and every time we hear about recovery, it is as if we are victorious. We are a family."