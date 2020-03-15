Lala Kent wonders why Tom Sandoval remains friends with Max Boyens after exposing racist and homophobic tweets

Lala Kent recently criticized her co-stars for saying she was not a good friend. During her latest podcast episode, she explains why it bothered her so much and asks why Tom Sandoval is still friends with Max Boyens, who was recently exposed by his racist and homophobic pasts.

Ariana Madix has had a difficult season in the currently broadcast episodes of the Vanderpump Rules. She opened up about her depression and anxiety to Lisa Vanderpump.

After being accused of becoming a ghost in the rest of the group, she finally told her co-stars that she was having a difficult time. Kent was the first to assure her friend that it was a safe space to discuss her feelings.

After Sandoval saw Lala call his girlfriend a wet blanket, he asked her if she was a true friend.

This prompted Lala to speak to Tom via Instagram Live, where she said, "I don't want to be fighting, drowning, so you like to wake up to shit to see if I'm okay." So, there is my spill on Tom and Ariana. I am a safe place. I am good friend **. The entire cast is screwed for depression and anxiety. And we have all talked about it. And we all sit here and offer as a hand, a heart, an ear to listen to, and Tom means that we are not a "safe place." But you're the one who died when dad died. telling me to 'tighten up the shit'. I think you feel insecure in your own skin and you are projecting it to me. They will condemn me if someone doesn't feel safe around me. "

During his last podcast, he explained that Tom was being a hypocrite. Not only in that situation, but also now, as he remains friends with Max Boyens.

‘It bothered me about the pastor. It's like, ‘Your friend Max commented on some pretty racist tweets and Brittany has a biracial nephew. So should we ask ourselves why you are still friends with Max? "It really provoked me."

This comes after Sandoval excused Boyens' racially charged tweets because his grandfather is black. However, he said nothing about the homophobic tweet in which Max called Justin Bieber a "stranger."



