Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott is acting like all other humans, as the coronavirus pandemic cripples him with fear

Like the rest of the world, Travis Scott is said to be in panic mode over the spread of the coronavirus and, of course, focusing on his family: Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Several media outlets had previously reported that after a year the power couple broke up, reunited, and were rumored to be back under the same roof.

An informant spoke to Hollywood life and stated that the pandemic has the Texan rapper concerned for the well-being of his baby mom and his only son.

The expert stated: “Of course, Travis is concerned for the health and well-being of Kylie and Stormi, as schools and libraries are closing in Calabasas due to the coronavirus. He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checks on them when he can't be there to make sure they stay safe and well. He knows that Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and taking care of Stormi when she cannot be there, but as Stormi's father it is only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to ensure that she is fully protected. "

Recently, a family friend spoke to the same media outlet and shared some details about the complicated romance by saying, "Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis, and no matter what happens between them, she always will when add that. " She has not been interested in dating anyone for years. The source also said that she and Travis are still working things out with each other and are talking all the time for Stormi's sake. "

The friend stated that Kylie has Travis under her skin and she will always run towards him and added: "Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis, and no matter what happens between them, she always will, if anyone wants to say that they are something else or not, they will keep that answer close to their vests. For them, it is nobody's business what they do together in their private time. "

The person concluded: "But now they spend time together as a family because Kylie and Travis are choosing for themselves, not just for Stormi, which has not happened until recently."

Kylie was previously linked to rapper Drake.



