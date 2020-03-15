Kylie Jenner is beautiful in Balenciaga

Kylie Jenner is beautiful in new photos where the 22-year-old billionaire and mother of one is wearing Balenciaga. Kylie posed in her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters with a Balenciaga plaid shirt, padded shirt, and gray plaid flannel pants. The shirt was designed for men and was oversized, giving Kylie a fresh, modern vibe. The pants were designed for women. The outfit is from the Balenciaga Resort 2020 line. Kylie was kicked in a gray armchair and rested her feet on a table. Three stacks of magazines were on the table with covers with Kylie and her sister Kendall. The magazines were Harper’s Bazaar, Paper and Interview.

Kylie paired the outfit with a plexiglass trim, a Prada hat, and photos of her wearing the hat are going viral. With long blonde hair, Kylie's locks peeked out from under the brim of her hat as she casually leaned back into the office like a boss.

Carrying a large bag of Bottega Veneta, Kylie was seen holding the Nero colored bag on her lap. The bag costs approximately $ 2,700. For the shoe, Kylie wore the Air Jordan 5.

Kylie shared two photos of her in the outfit with her 165.9 million followers on Instagram. You can see those photos below.

While Kylie Jenner looks glamorous in Balenciaga, she's also the mother of two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who she shared with rapper Travis Scott. Although the two separated last October and were raising Stormi together, new reports suggest that Kylie and Travis have reunited and are living together. Although they have not released the photos of the couple (the two were seen together before, during and after Stormi Webster's birthday) it is believed that the two were together again and even lived under the same roof.

In addition to Kylie Jenner's outfits, the young businesswoman has also recently made headlines for her hairstyles. Although Kylie's natural hair color is very dark, and her real hair is just below the ear, she is known to wear many wigs and hairpieces to give the illusion that her hair is very long.

Recently, Kylie has been wearing honey blonde wigs that reach to her mid back and some below her waist. What do you think about Kylie Jenner at Balaenciaga?



