Kylie Jenner hooked on heavy drugs for years

Despite being in the entertainment industry for a long time, Kylie Jenner He has never been hit with a drug scandal. But that apparently doesn't mean he's totally drug-free because a recent report alleged that the reality television star was hooked on heavy drugs for years.

A source alleged that Kylie started using drugs when her body "began to change." The source further alleged that the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star decided to get rid of her silly image of her teens the moment she started using drugs.

According to the source, Kylie used to buy pounds of oxycodone, Dilaudid, and Percoret. However, he allegedly stopped consuming them after having Stormi Webster, his daughter with Travis Scott (II).

In addition to his drug addiction, the source spilled tea on his friendship with Jordyn Woods. It is alleged that even before all the scandal with Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson, the social media star had always wanted to break her friendship with Kylie. This was reportedly because she felt "suffocated and couldn't really have friends or boyfriends" because Kylie wouldn't let her be.

Kylie's friendship with Stassie Karanikolaou It was not supposed to be that good either. According to the source, who claimed to have met someone who is in the makeup mogul's circle, the two often quarrel, especially when they were younger. Stassie is reportedly only dating Kylie by influence and prefers to reunite with her other friends.

Kylie's reps have yet to respond to the rumors.

Rumors aside, Kylie recently visited Instagram to give fans an update on her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. In his publication, he announced that his company "would continue to follow the protocols established by the government and the suggestions made by officials who are working hard to help us stay informed on how we can prevent the spread of the Coronavirus."

She continued: "We all have to do our part by washing our hands, staying home if we are sick, and taking social distancing seriously while avoiding crowds and large gatherings. But we can all stay together, even when we are apart. We are in this together. " . Stay safe and healthy. "