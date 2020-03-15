Kroenke Sports and Entertainment agrees to pay arena workers for next 30 days – Up News Info

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, owners of the Nuggets and Avalanche, among several other teams, announced Saturday night that it will continue to pay its part-time and hourly employees for the next 30 days as leagues await their respective suspensions.

"One of the many consequences of the pandemic is its effect on area businesses of all sizes," KSE Vice President Josh Kroenke said in a statement. “Many companies, particularly the service industry, are temporarily laying off hard-working employees due to event cancellations in the midst of an uncertain future. Our hourly KSE event staff plays an integral role in ensuring that our fan experience is first-rate in every way, and it is with these thoughts in mind that KSE will continue to pay its part-time and hourly employees for years to come. 30 days. We have also asked our suppliers and partners to do the same. "

Since the NBA suspended operations on Wednesday night, about two-thirds of the league's owners have pledged to pay part-time workers during the hiatus. Superstars like Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin, Rudy Gobert, and Steph Curry have pledged at least $ 100,000 to help sand workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

