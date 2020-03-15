Kirk Frost gets hit by fans after this video – see why here

Kirk Frost shared a video on his social media account where he is working at the Frost Bistro. In the caption, he tells fans that he and Rasheeda Frost are working to stay successful.

People are hitting him because he is staying too close to other people.

As you know, people are supposed to stay home as long as possible or at least keep a safe distance from each other until this wave of coronavirus outbreak passes.

Here is Kirk's video below:

"You have to work to succeed #atlanta #oldatlanta @polowdadon @themoderncraftsman #ryanglover @rasheeda #amir #davisvsgamboa," Kirk captioned his post.

Someone highlighted the fact that Kirk is in a crowd of people instead of staying at home: "Avoid large crowds, they say …" and another follower hinted the same thing: "They don't seem to care about the Coronavirus." . & # 39;

One follower said, "Too many people to be together," and another commenter posted this: "@rasheeda your hand looks like you just knocked someone out." 💯💯🍻 ’

Another commenter wrote: "I hope that I and my daughters can stop by here while we are at ATL at the end of the month."

Someone else posted this: ‘It looks so good 💯 I have to make it a must. Go there, my sister Gemini, whenever I have the opportunity to visit my family in Georgia. "

Another follower can't wait to visit the Frost Bistro either: "From Kansas he will be there in July for the family reunion he will be there to try it, it looks great."

The Frost Bistro is one of Rasheeda and Kirk's dreams come true. They opened the restaurant in 2019, and since then, many fans have visited the place.

They only have good words to say about the food and drinks served there.



