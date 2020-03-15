Kenya's blood supplies are depleted when funds are withdrawn | News

According to World Health Organization guidelines, a country like Kenya with 47 million people should collect up to a million units of blood each year.

However, on average, only about 164,000 units are collected, primarily from schools and universities.

Doctors say blood is also running low because many Kenyans are reluctant to donate, mainly due to cultural and religious reasons, as well as personal fears.

United States funds for transfusion services were withdrawn last year.

Catherine Soi of Al Jazeera reports from Nairobi, Kenya.