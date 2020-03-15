Kenya Moore wears Beyonce's Dress Freakum ’in her latest photos: Will Marc Daly run back home?

Let Kenya Moore catch the eye and gasp at a series of sexy snapshots posted on Instagram.

The former model took to social media, where she showed off her killer curves in a skin-tight black leather dress that for many fans resembles what Beyonce was talking about in her hit 2006 song "Freakum Dress."

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star wore the killer dress and snakeskin boots at the red carpet premiere of the reality show, Waka and Tammy: What The Flocka.

Marc Daly's wife captioned the photos: "About last night. Okay, if you saw my life, I admit things got out of control 🤣😜 It's fun to go out and laugh and dance." Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka "premieres. Thursday, March 12 at 10 PM ET / PT on @wetv. "

A fan said to the sexy mom, “Gorgeous! My FAVORITE Real 👑 & Housewife from all franchises from past to present! Marc is lucky.

Another commenter stated: “Beautiful inside and out, Ms. Kenya. Keep doing it for you and your baby because you are ahead of many. Always keep your head up because, unlike the others, they are kept together. ❤️Yaas hunty yaaaas are serving dark and real hair. "

This sponsor wrote: “Those eyes, that body, those boots. WOW, ❤️👑 What I love about you is any problem you have with any of those women in RHOA, you leave it on the show! You're not arguing back and forth with fans in the comments or ranting on Twitter like those who won't be named! Don't hook Nene too much in the meeting. When you ask a question, go to Andy and answer in a few words. Couldn't you give him gas? Powder !! ❤️❤️ "

In the last episode, the RHOA Star shared more details about her divorce from husband Marc and said, “It all happened so fast. We went to the event, and he seemed very irritated the whole time we were there, and he didn't love it. He was not kind to me. He was saying little things in a low voice, and it seemed like everything he was doing was like a problem. "

She added: "My instincts say that she is doing something else because I look around and see these text messages. One of the women begged her to have sex even though he was married. That woman, he still communicates with her. , after I told him this was inappropriate. I think I missed a lot of red flags (with Marc). "

Fans hope those two will get back together.



