Kenya Blocks Entry of Non-Residents in Response to Viruses | Kenya News

Kenya unveiled a series of stringent measures to curb the coronavirus on Sunday, blocking entry to the country for everyone except citizens and residents, and closing schools, as the number of confirmed cases increased to three.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced that two people who sat next to the first patient on the plane while traveling back from the United States through London had tested positive.

"As a result of this, we are going to implement the following measures: Only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid residence permits will be able to enter the country provided they are quarantined or in a government quarantine facility," said President Uhuru Kenyatta. said.

Plus:

Kenyatta said this would take effect in the next 48 hours and would remain in place for 14 days.

All foreigners who have entered the country in the last 14 days have received the quarantine order.

In addition to Monday, all elementary and secondary schools will close, and boarding schools and the university will close at the end of the week. All companies have been urged to allow employees to work from home.

Kenyatta also said that citizens should avoid congregating in places of worship and shopping malls.

"I want to assure you that my administration is at the forefront of managing this pandemic," he said.

After being relatively safe from the global pandemic that has killed more than 6,000 and infected nearly 160,000, Africa now has 25 countries reporting cases compared to nine a week ago.

Pandemic

Ethiopia, which like Kenya reported its first case on Friday, said Sunday that three contacts of its initial patient had tested positive.

"The three cases include two Japanese citizens aged 44 and 47, and the other is Ethiopian, 42 years old. They all work in Addis Ababa and had close contact with the first confirmed case," the health ministry said in a Facebook post.

Ethiopia, the second most populous nation in Africa with more than 100 million people and a key hub on the continent, is one of the few countries in the region that does not implement measures such as blocking travelers to block the spread.

Mauritania, Rwanda, Seychelles and the Central African Republic confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Moving quickly to contain its spread, Rwanda, Senegal, Madagascar, Mauritius and Morocco also announced stricter control measures.

Three days after the World Health Organization (WHO) described the outbreak as a pandemic, there is concern among health specialists about the ability of some African nations to meet the logistical and financial challenges posed by the rapidly spreading virus.

Borders are porous, and many nations have extremely poor health infrastructure. Some countries, such as Somalia, fight rebellions, while others, such as South Sudan, have high levels of malnutrition.

But governments are implementing preventive measures to try to keep the virus at bay.

The United Nations said that as of Friday, 39 countries had closed schools worldwide, affecting more than 420 million children and youth.