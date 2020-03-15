Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the secret behind her reign in the industry for two decades.

Marriage, motherhood … nothing has affected the career of this actress and her fandom. Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress in our country who continues to reign for almost two decades and has not been affected by anything. Her popularity continues to increase and she continues to accumulate great projects.

In an interview with a daily entertainment, when Kareena When asked how she manages to be so popular, she said that reinventing herself is her only mantra of success. “I am aware of the dynamics of the industry and have properly reinvented myself. People who do not have their heads on their shoulders cannot bear the pressures. Here, the people around constantly increase your ego; Having 40 million followers on Instagram and earning lots of praise can create a fake haze. But I have lived the last two decades apart. It's an art I've mastered over the years. "She even credits her husband, Saif Ali Khan, for helping and supporting her for her reinvention and understanding how the industry works. She said," As actors, we know the Same people, we talked about what movie is being made, what brand endorsement was lost, what director you want to meet for the next big role. This cycle becomes toxic. To me, reinvention is understanding the big picture well and (that's He manages) to know more about the world. I have had the privilege of taking a step back, traveling, reading and meeting people who have nothing to do with this world. I owe it to Saif.

The actress plays a cop on Angrezi Medium, recently released by Homi Adjania, which also stars Irrfan Khan.