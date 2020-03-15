Kardashians make some unlikely friends while tasting wines

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kardashians make some unlikely friends while tasting wines

Kardashians are making new friends!

In this exclusive preview in season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians, which premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian They are enjoying a wine tasting in Napa. After Khloe congratulates a colorful customer who sits close to them in her eclectic outfit, the Good American mogul challenges her family to be a little more outgoing.

%MINIFYHTMLc532da3904b7ce004c265c55b654040f11%%MINIFYHTMLc532da3904b7ce004c265c55b654040f12%

"You guys should start congratulating people, it makes them feel great," says Khloe before saying to her mother, "This is your challenge: I want you to approach someone at a table, get up, and I want you to go." give them a compliment. "

Kris immediately gets along with a fellow Scorpio whose birthday is only a day after Kris'. As he walked towards the group, the KUWTK the matriarch says to a man in a cowboy hat and a sleeveless shirt: "You look awesome."

Kris even pulls out a cigarette from the gentleman's shirt and starts puffing!

"My daughter and my wife love them all," the man says to Kris before yelling at Kim, Khloe and Kourtney: "Damn pretty family! Almost as handsome as we are."

"Almost!" Khloe responds. "We are not there yet."

"You're a love, I'll tell you what," the man says to Kris. "And just prettier in person."

After Kris's encounter, it is Khloe and Kourtney's turn to find a group of new friends in the cellar. Check out the fun scene above!

keeping up with the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here