Kardashians make some unlikely friends while tasting wines

Kardashians are making new friends!

In this exclusive preview in season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians, which premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian They are enjoying a wine tasting in Napa. After Khloe congratulates a colorful customer who sits close to them in her eclectic outfit, the Good American mogul challenges her family to be a little more outgoing.

%MINIFYHTMLc532da3904b7ce004c265c55b654040f11% %MINIFYHTMLc532da3904b7ce004c265c55b654040f12%

"You guys should start congratulating people, it makes them feel great," says Khloe before saying to her mother, "This is your challenge: I want you to approach someone at a table, get up, and I want you to go." give them a compliment. "

Kris immediately gets along with a fellow Scorpio whose birthday is only a day after Kris'. As he walked towards the group, the KUWTK the matriarch says to a man in a cowboy hat and a sleeveless shirt: "You look awesome."